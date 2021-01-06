Tritax Big Box REIT plc (BBOX.L) (LON:BBOX) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $162.27

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (BBOX.L) (LON:BBOX) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.27 and traded as high as $170.30. Tritax Big Box REIT plc (BBOX.L) shares last traded at $169.70, with a volume of 4,043,779 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £2.89 billion and a PE ratio of 12.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 162.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 156.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

About Tritax Big Box REIT plc (BBOX.L) (LON:BBOX)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

