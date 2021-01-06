Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.93

Shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.93 and last traded at $49.88, with a volume of 2626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.11.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Triton International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. CJS Securities raised Triton International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Triton International in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.15 million. Triton International had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Triton International Limited will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This is an increase from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.89%.

In related news, Director Claude Germain sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $120,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,965.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Valentine sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,957 shares of company stock worth $2,171,825 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Triton International by 1,970.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Triton International during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Triton International during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Triton International by 504.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Triton International by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Company Profile (NYSE:TRTN)

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

