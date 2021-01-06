TrueFeedBack (TFB) Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One TrueFeedBack token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bithumb Global and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded up 30.8% against the U.S. dollar. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $2.93 million and $420,369.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00027980 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00117078 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.93 or 0.00261382 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.38 or 0.00484007 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00049803 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.44 or 0.00254225 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017322 BTC.

TrueFeedBack's total supply is 6,357,575,089 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,089 tokens. The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com. TrueFeedBack's official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain.

TrueFeedBack can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

