Truegame (TGAME) Market Cap Hits $65,554.91

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 6th. Over the last week, Truegame has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Truegame has a market cap of $65,554.91 and approximately $3,090.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Truegame token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00045632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.67 or 0.00308543 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00031682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $1,053.58 or 0.02834903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00013608 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Truegame Token Profile

Truegame (CRYPTO:TGAME) is a token. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io.

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

