Trueshares Structured Outcome (July) ETF (NYSEARCA:JULZ) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Trueshares Structured Outcome (July) ETF (NYSEARCA:JULZ) were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.94 and last traded at $28.94. Approximately 201 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 20,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.58.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trueshares Structured Outcome (July) ETF stock. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Trueshares Structured Outcome (July) ETF (NYSEARCA:JULZ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 62,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000. Trueshares Structured Outcome (July) ETF comprises 1.0% of Weaver Consulting Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

