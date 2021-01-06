Truist Financial Increases The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Price Target to $60.00

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PNTG. BidaskClub cut shares of The Pennant Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Pennant Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.40.

NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $62.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 368.24. The Pennant Group has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $66.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $98.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 19,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,181,176.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,050,888.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $90,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,867,009.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,344 shares of company stock worth $4,567,805. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNTG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

