Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) PT Raised to $56.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TFC. Barclays raised their target price on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.04. 805,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,564,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.53. The company has a market cap of $67.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.40.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $153,706.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,387 shares of company stock worth $342,162. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Truist Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 423,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $7,800,000. Ossiam boosted its position in Truist Financial by 18.8% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 64,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Truist Financial by 10.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 216,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 20,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

