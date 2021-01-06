Truist Raises Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target to $40.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Truist from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.44.

Shares of Warner Music Group stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.17. 35,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,605. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $39.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.07.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper sold 557,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $17,289,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMG. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the second quarter worth approximately $196,640,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,212,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,940 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,863,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,575,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,041,000. Institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music-based content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of recorded music created by such artists.

