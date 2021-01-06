Truist Securiti Weighs in on Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a report released on Wednesday, December 30th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $73.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.73 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NOG. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Roth Capital increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $1.80 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $9.44 on Monday. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $23.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.31.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $1,176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,811,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,398,500.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 210,096 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 92,950 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 543,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 110,600 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

