TrustSwap Market Cap Reaches $60.59 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded up 74.5% against the US dollar. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $60.59 million and $1.56 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00002400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00028700 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00117008 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.01 or 0.00244258 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.73 or 0.00504550 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00049819 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.35 or 0.00248024 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00016969 BTC.

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,997,394 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,868,963 tokens. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org.

TrustSwap Token Trading

TrustSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

