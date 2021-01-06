Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) PT Raised to $12.00

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.22.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TUFN opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $18.09. The company has a market capitalization of $401.88 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.59 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.27% and a negative return on equity of 45.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.