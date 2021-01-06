Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) (LON:TLW) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.82

Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) (LON:TLW) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.82 and traded as high as $32.21. Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) shares last traded at $32.21, with a volume of 12,422,606 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TLW. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 25 ($0.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) from GBX 30 ($0.39) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 34.38 ($0.45).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 30.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 24.82. The stock has a market cap of £464.35 million and a P/E ratio of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW)

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 80 licenses covering 195,751 square kilometers in 15 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

