Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Shares Gap Up to $1.15

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.15, but opened at $1.33. Tyme Technologies shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 16 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyme Technologies, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steve Hoffman sold 29,561 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $26,309.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,882,845 shares in the company, valued at $23,035,732.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 487,751 shares of company stock worth $511,082. Company insiders own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Tyme Technologies by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 17,384 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tyme Technologies by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 113,327 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tyme Technologies by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 17,994 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 50,384 shares during the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TYME)

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

