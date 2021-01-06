U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Upgraded to Outperform by Evercore ISI

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports.

SLCA has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.34.

U.S. Silica stock opened at $8.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $641.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08. U.S. Silica has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.42 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $104,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $39,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,160 shares of company stock worth $163,708 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,844 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,555 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,643 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

