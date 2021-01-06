U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.63.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

In other news, insider Robert D. Pischke acquired 11,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $78,974.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,193.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Rickel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,051. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 612,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 16,536 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $421,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

USX opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.98. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $334.82 million, a P/E ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 2.27.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $431.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.04 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

