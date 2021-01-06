Ubiq (UBQ) Market Cap Hits $7.32 Million

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 6th. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $7.32 million and $30,333.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ubiq has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000458 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pirl (PIRL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com.

Ubiq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

