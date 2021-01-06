Ubiq (UBQ) Trading 2.4% Higher This Week

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000456 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ubiq has a total market cap of $6.79 million and $45,781.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pirl (PIRL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

