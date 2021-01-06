UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Corning (NYSE:GLW)

Research analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cross Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Argus increased their price target on Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $35.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $38.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day moving average is $32.78. The company has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 178.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Corning will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 6,247 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $209,586.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,852.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 25,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $855,545.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 85,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,840.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,550 shares of company stock worth $2,452,425. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 21.2% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

