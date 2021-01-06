UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th.

UDR has raised its dividend by 16.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. UDR has a payout ratio of -14,400.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect UDR to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.9%.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $36.79 on Wednesday. UDR has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $51.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 59.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.96.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). UDR had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $310.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that UDR will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UDR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

