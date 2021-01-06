Unicorn AIM VCT (UAV.L) (LON:UAV) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 3.50 Per Share

Unicorn AIM VCT (UAV.L) (LON:UAV) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Unicorn AIM VCT (UAV.L)’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

UAV opened at GBX 175 ($2.29) on Wednesday. Unicorn AIM VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 104 ($1.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 175 ($2.29). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 157.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 143.24. The company has a market capitalization of £257.93 million and a PE ratio of -17.79.

In other Unicorn AIM VCT (UAV.L) news, insider Jeremy J. Hamer acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £29,700 ($38,803.24).

About Unicorn AIM VCT (UAV.L)

Unicorn AIM VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments. It tends to invest in a diverse range of sectors including software, computer services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

