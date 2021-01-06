Unifi Protocol DAO Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $16.44 million and $8.00 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO token can now be bought for about $6.07 or 0.00016433 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.12 or 0.00230274 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,706,576 tokens. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol.

Unifi Protocol DAO Token Trading

Unifi Protocol DAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

