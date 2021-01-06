UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Sets New 52-Week High at $220.37

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $220.37 and last traded at $216.50, with a volume of 581 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $210.85.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNF. BidaskClub raised UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.20.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.15 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 7.70%. Research analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.74%.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.37, for a total transaction of $242,243.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,311.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $162,919.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,626.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,370 shares of company stock valued at $423,063. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 806.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 399 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 17.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 906 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in UniFirst during the third quarter worth about $208,000. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

