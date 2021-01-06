United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €38.19 ($44.93).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.70 ($33.76) price target on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Get United Internet AG (UTDI.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR:UTDI opened at €35.68 ($41.98) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €33.77 and a 200-day moving average of €36.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.82. United Internet AG has a twelve month low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a twelve month high of €43.88 ($51.62). The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.75.

About United Internet AG (UTDI.F)

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet AG (UTDI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.