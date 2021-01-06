United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.17 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will post $2.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.19 billion. United Rentals reported sales of $2.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year sales of $8.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.40 billion to $8.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.99 billion to $8.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.96 earnings per share.

URI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.22.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded up $20.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $256.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,981,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. United Rentals has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $262.04.

In related news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,245,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,347.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,122,000 after buying an additional 934,233 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth $33,904,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 296,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,825,000 after acquiring an additional 155,677 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in United Rentals by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,323,000 after acquiring an additional 151,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in United Rentals by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 183,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,026,000 after acquiring an additional 117,732 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

