United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Sets New 12-Month High at $120.75

Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $120.75 and last traded at $120.75, with a volume of 109 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.80.

Separately, BidaskClub raised United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $689.80 million, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.37.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $241,338.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,138.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $155,526.00. Insiders have sold 5,400 shares of company stock worth $593,672 over the last three months. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USLM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 327.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 1,221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

About United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.