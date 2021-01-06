United States Steel (NYSE:X) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.33

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.33 and last traded at $20.09, with a volume of 420950 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Cfra upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. United States Steel’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

