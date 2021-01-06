Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OLED. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Universal Display from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $214.75.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $233.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $105.11 and a fifty-two week high of $246.98.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Universal Display’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

In other news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total value of $11,740,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $422,136.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,936 shares in the company, valued at $51,179,521.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,103 shares of company stock valued at $18,615,365 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLED. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Universal Display by 865.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Universal Display during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

