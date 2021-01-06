Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

UVE has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Insurance from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Universal Insurance stock opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. Universal Insurance has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.08 million, a P/E ratio of 56.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $255.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.58 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Insurance will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.24%.

In other Universal Insurance news, insider Jon Springer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $117,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 550,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,440,781.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean P. Downes purchased 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $95,711.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,502,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,674,608.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 19,050 shares of company stock worth $229,205 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 55.0% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 59,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 21,137 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 70.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the second quarter worth about $386,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 5.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 5.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 496,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,811,000 after buying an additional 26,009 shares in the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also offers personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

