Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UVSP shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ UVSP opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. Univest Financial has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.31 million, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Univest Financial had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $65.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.85 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Univest Financial will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $28,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William S. Aichele sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $165,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Univest Financial by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Univest Financial by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking services, and equipment lease financing for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

