UnlimitedIP Tops 24 Hour Volume of $239,262.00 (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $239,262.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00048345 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.40 or 0.00335328 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00035974 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014394 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $955.31 or 0.02728719 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a token. Its genesis date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

