Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)’s share price rose 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.97 and last traded at $1.94. Approximately 3,997,883 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 3,699,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

UEC has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price target (down previously from $2.90) on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.10.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 290.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 24,379 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 398.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 36,633 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 28,613 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000.

About Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.