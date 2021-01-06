Uranium Royalty (OTCMKTS:URCCF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Uranium Royalty (OTCMKTS:URCCF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $2.20 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 78.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of URCCF stock opened at $1.24 on Monday. Uranium Royalty has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.24.

About Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company holds royalty interests in the Diabase property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

