USDJ 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.48 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One USDJ token can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002731 BTC on major exchanges. USDJ has a total market cap of $15.16 million and $2.48 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USDJ has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00027599 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00113274 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.50 or 0.00491532 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00049807 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00243183 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00016225 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s total supply is 15,029,714 tokens. USDJ’s official website is just.network.

Buying and Selling USDJ

USDJ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

