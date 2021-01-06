USDK Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One USDK token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC on popular exchanges including OKCoin, OKEx and Coinall. USDK has a market cap of $28.69 million and $258.36 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00027715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00115356 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.85 or 0.00207642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.99 or 0.00493790 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.00 or 0.00246911 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00016695 BTC.

About USDK

USDK’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink.

USDK Token Trading

USDK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, OKCoin and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

