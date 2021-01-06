V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to “Overweight”

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) was upgraded by Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a $106.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $73.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.22% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. 140166 boosted their price objective on V.F. from $69.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on V.F. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.42.

Shares of VFC opened at $85.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -656.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. V.F. has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $99.97.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other V.F. news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $2,129,797.55. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $4,969,714.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,969,237.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,299 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,112. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 42.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,645,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $526,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,045 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the third quarter worth $162,390,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the third quarter worth $149,309,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 157.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 13.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,804,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $337,540,000 after acquiring an additional 585,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

