Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Trading Up 7.6%

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) shares were up 7.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $191.27 and last traded at $189.53. Approximately 204,059 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 120,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.11.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.41 and a 200-day moving average of $137.86.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $733.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.68 million. As a group, analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Clark T. Jr. Randt sold 1,300 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.33, for a total value of $190,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,452.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 500 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.86, for a total transaction of $80,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,735,618 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Valmont Industries by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,200,000 after acquiring an additional 92,791 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 10.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 345,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,918,000 after acquiring an additional 31,750 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 20.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 333,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,927,000 after acquiring an additional 56,252 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 57.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,457,000 after acquiring an additional 57,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.4% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 146,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

