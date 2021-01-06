ValuEngine Downgrades Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

KEQU opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 million, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.43. Kewaunee Scientific has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $13.41.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.00 million for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 2.61%.

In other Kewaunee Scientific news, Director John Russell bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $43,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,920. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kewaunee Scientific stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of Kewaunee Scientific worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

