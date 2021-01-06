ValuEngine Downgrades Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LNDC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Landec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Get Landec alerts:

NASDAQ LNDC opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92. Landec has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $11.89. The firm has a market cap of $322.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Landec had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $135.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.86 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Landec will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nelson Obus acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,324.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landec during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,898,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Landec by 769.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 179,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 158,593 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Landec by 67.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 80,705 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landec in the third quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 537,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 46,950 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.