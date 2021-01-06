ValuEngine Downgrades Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reissued a hold rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Minerva Neurosciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NERV opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.53. Minerva Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,705,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after buying an additional 791,485 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 639.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 753,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 651,572 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 518.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 308,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 259,002 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $550,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 53,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia.

