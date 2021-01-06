ValuEngine Downgrades South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on South Jersey Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NYSE:SJI opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average is $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. South Jersey Industries has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $33.43.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $261.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.28 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 108.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 103.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3,325.0% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 6,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

