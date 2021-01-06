ValuEngine Downgrades Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Swire Pacific from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Swire Pacific stock opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Swire Pacific has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Swire Pacific Company Profile

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

