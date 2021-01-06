ValuEngine Downgrades Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toshiba from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

TOSYY opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. Toshiba has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.00.

About Toshiba

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.

