ValuEngine Lowers Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ENZ opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Enzo Biochem has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $4.85.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.53 million during the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 27.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 40.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 217,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 32,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

