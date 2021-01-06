ValuEngine Upgrades Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Cyclo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTH opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. Cyclo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $8.73.

In related news, Director Francis Patrick Ostronic purchased 30,000 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $139,800.00. Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

