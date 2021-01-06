Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $120.73

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $120.73 and last traded at $118.36, with a volume of 204627 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.20.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.43 and a 200-day moving average of $105.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

