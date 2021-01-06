Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,431,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,640 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,262,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,585,000 after buying an additional 1,318,625 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,163,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,324 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $33,702,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,886.2% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 413,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,661,000 after acquiring an additional 392,332 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.67. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $61.94.

Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

