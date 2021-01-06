Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Stock Position Lowered by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 866.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $54.40. 619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,068. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%.

