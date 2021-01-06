Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $173.24

Shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $173.24 and last traded at $172.81, with a volume of 2505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.96.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.59.

Get Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 12,337.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,727,000 after purchasing an additional 81,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.