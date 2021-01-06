Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) Hits New 12-Month High at $176.34

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $176.34 and last traded at $175.63, with a volume of 591 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $175.74.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.29.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 22,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VV)

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.