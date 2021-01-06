Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) Sets New 52-Week High at $93.00

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.00 and last traded at $92.62, with a volume of 6 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.51.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.12.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.1% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 149.6% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $40,000.

About Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

